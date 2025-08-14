The Flaming Lips, Modest Mouse, Friko

× Expand Blake Studdard The five members of Flaming Lips in red coats. Flaming Lips

media release: Gates: 5:00 pm (CST) | Show: 6:00 PM (CST). Tickets on sale Friday, March 28 at 10am (CST). For all FPC Live concerts at Breese Stevens Field, please contact the Sylvee Box Office with any ticket inquiries, at 608-709-8157.

Indie rock mainstays The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse have announced a 2025 co-headline tour beginning August 1at Atlanta, GA’s Coca-Cola Roxy. The bands will hit outdoor theaters across the US; Friko and Dehd will support select dates. Visit flaminglips.com and modestmouse.com for more information.

This will be The Flaming Lips’ first US shows since they toured last year with Weezer and Dinosaur Jr. They also recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots with an expanded edition of the album and released a 25th anniversary zoetrope vinyl of The Soft Bulletin.

Modest Mouse completed a tour at the end of 2024 celebrating the 20th anniversary of Good News For People Who Love Bad News, where they played the seminal record from start to finish. The tour followed the release of an expanded edition of the album that helped them break out of the rock underground after more than a decade of existence.

About The Flaming Lips

Formed in Oklahoma City, OK in 1983, The Flaming Lips have since become one of the most iconic, influential, unpredictable, and vital forces in American alternative rock music. The band has garnered three GRAMMY® Awards, a Tony nomination, and an RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Q Magazine named them one of the “50 Bands to See Before You Die.” The band has made countless late-night television appearances, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, contributed to many film soundtracks, and collaborated with artists such as Miley Cyrus, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Kacey Musgraves, Yoko Ono, The Chemical Brothers, and many more. Most recently, The LIPS have recorded an album of Nick Cave covers featuring vocalist Nell Smith called “Where The Viaduct Blooms.” They have set countless records, broken attendance records, have a hometown street named in their honor, created spectacular interactive audio/visual events now regarded as legendary. Frontman Wayne Coyne has been recognized for works of art that graced many LIPS album covers along with his traveling art exhibit (and subsequent album) “The King’s Mouth,” an audiovisual art installation that has been featured in many contemporary art museums around the US. Their latest LP, American Head, marks a return to a more melodic and song-oriented body of work and has critically been lauded as their best work in years, placing on several “Year End/Best Of lists” around the world. Even after a combination of 23 studio recordings, 16 singles, 11 compilations, 12 EPs and 11 self-released experimental collaborative oddities released in various forms, quantities and unique mediums, The Flaming Lips remain in a creative apex that has no bounds. To that end, they have become an American Treasure and created a genre all to themselves.

About Modest Mouse

Founded in 1992 in Issaquah, Washington bursting on the indie scene with 1996’s This Is A Long Drive For Someone With Nothing To Think About. They went on to achieve their first #1 album on the Billboard Top 200 in 2007 with their album We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. The band released their seventh studio album with 2021’s The Golden Casket. Variety reviewed the album, saying “the group continues to make inscrutable and unpredictable music far removed from the pop charts.” The band has toured relentlessly since its founding, proving themselves to be one of the most consistent live acts today. They’ve most recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Good News For People Who Love Bad News, which featured their hit “Float On” and earned them a Grammy Nomination, and the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West. They subsequently toured on both albums, performing each from start to finish. They toured extensively with The Pixies and Cat Power in 2023 and 2024.