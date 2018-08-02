press release: Thursday, August 2, 46:00 – 8:00 PM, One Alumni Place, 650 N. Lake Street (enter through Alumni Park

Cost: Free, pre-registration recommended as space is limited

The Wisconsin Alumni Association’s online alumni newsletter, The Flamingle, brings its stories of campus quirks, traditions, and history to life during this first-of-its-kind reception. Whether you’ve long loved reading The Flamingle or are new to the flock, this festive reception has something for everyone — from meeting the minds behind the newsletter and learning what goes into producing this popular publication to taking one of its famed quizzes on site. Plus enjoy a variety of Flamingle-themed stations, including an Ask Abe booth and an ICYMI (that’s In Case You Missed It for you newbies) Jenga® Giant™ session. Live music, a cash bar, and light refreshments will also be on hand.