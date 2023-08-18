Flamingo Funnies

× Expand courtesy Aaron Chase Aaron Chase and a mic. Aaron Chase

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's funniest headlined by Chicago’s Aaron Chase:

Aaron Chase is a stand-up comic based in Chicago. His charisma, Barack Obama impressions, and introspective candor on life as an emotional crazy person has connected with audiences across the Midwest, including at Comedy on State's '"Best of the Midwest" showcase. Aaron also hosts two podcasts: "Film Favorites" and "Join The Journey Podcast".

With stand-up performances by: Aaron Chase, Max Shanker, Rachel Hall and special guests!

H﻿osted by: Christi Turner

Doors open at 7:30PM; show starts at 8PM, Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6.

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite -- no additional fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

R﻿SVP on Facebook: https://facebook.com/events/s/ cheshire-cat-comedy-presents- a/216532981281589/

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.