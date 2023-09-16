Flamingo Funnies

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Rory Rusch. Rory Rusch

media release: Relax and unwind with a hilarious night of stand-up comedy at Madison's flamingo-themed soccer club bar! Cheshire Cat Comedy brings the Midwest's funniest together with a headlining performance by Rory Rusch:

Like many great comics, Rory Rusch draws from the most hilarious parts of his life--no matter how awkward or painful they may be. He has performed all over the Midwest alongside comedy heavyweights such as Nate Bargatze, Andrew Santino, and Matteo Lane. His magnetism, razor-sharp craftsmanship, and self-awareness are what earned him the title of Madison's Funniest Comic in 2019, and he keeps getting funnier every time he performs.

With stand-up performances by: Rory Rusch, Bennett Brown, Kieron Harrell, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM; Show starts at 8PM. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6. This is an indoor show.

Tickets are $15 online or in cash at the door -- no additional fees. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.