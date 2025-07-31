media release: Award-winning and Billboard-charting artist Flamy Grant is a shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting drag queen from western North Carolina. Her 2022 debut record, Bible Belt Baby, was nominated for Best Pop Album at the San Diego Music Awards and was named one of the Top Ten Queer Country Albums of 2023 by Rainbow Rodeo Magazine. Flamy was a 2025 nominee for Artist of the Year at the International Folk Music Awards and is a winner of the 2023 Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Competition. Her solo cabaret show, “Apocalypse WOW!” won Fan Favorite at the 2025 Asheville Fringe Arts Festival. Flamy was a nominee for the 2023 QueerX Award for Best Drag Artist and a nominee for the 2023 Queerty Awards Drag Royalty. She has been featured in Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, and more. Both a powerhouse vocalist and an intrepid songwriter, Flamy blends the evocative art of drag with her iconic mix of country, gospel, folk, and roots music.

Flamy is the first drag performer to appear on Christian music charts, with both her song “Good Day” and her Album Bible Belt Baby reaching #1 on iTunes — the latter staying at the top for nine consecutive days. Additionally, “Good Day” debuted at #20 on Billboard’s Christian digital sales chart, and her 2024 sophomore album “CHURCH” charted at #8 on the iTunes Country Chart. Her music has over 1.2 million streams on major digital platforms. Major festival appearances include Kerrville Folk Festival, Cambridge Folk Festival (UK), Greenbelt Festival (UK), Graceland Festival (Netherlands), Wild Goose Festival in North Carolina, Motor City Pride in Detroit, and San Diego Pride's SheFest. She also headlined Blount County Pride in East Tennessee, where she won a court victory after a local district attorney threatened to enforce Tennessee’s drag ban.

It’s no accident that Flamy’s drag name is an homage to Amy Grant, the undisputed queen of Christian music and 90s chart-topping pop artist. Much of Flamy’s music centers on the queer spiritual journey, telling stories of resilience and recovery from religious trauma in a world where LGBTQ+ people are frequently ignored by, harmed in, or ejected from religious spaces. With a bold lip, a big lash, and a blistering voice, Flamy drags audiences to a soulful, uplifting church of her own making.