× Expand Mary Rose Williams The Mascot Theory and their 2017 MAMAs (L-R): Erik Kjelland, Paul Metz, Adam White, tour manager Art "Hippo Wrangler" Ranney, Nick Fry.

press release: Now in its 4th year, Flannel Fest has become an annual celebration of local, regional and national Americana music in Madison. New in 2017 the festival is expanding to Appleton as well. Flannel Fest North will be held at Gibson Music Hall in Appleton on Friday, November 3 in partnership with Mile of Music Productions. Flannel Fest South will be held at the High Noon Saloon on Saturday, November 4. Tickets for both events are now on sale.

Bust out your favorite flannel attire and join the fall-inspired party with some of Wisconsin's most talented and decorated Wisco-Americana artists. The evening ends with a bang as we welcome our honorary "Cheesehead" special headliner Lillie Mae, who's latest album was produced by mega-producer Jack White of The White Stripes (see bio). Other artists appearing at both locations with be The Mascot Theory, Beth Kille Band, Lost Lakes, and Queen Hilma (featuring Andi and Alex of The Voice fame). Weep and Willow (Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward) will open up the Madison fest and Christopher Gold will open up the Appleton fest.

We are once again pleased to partner with Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, the non-profit benefactor of Flannel Fest. The Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund (KWW/CF) is a statewide non-profit charitable effort that steps in and keeps the heat and power on for thousands of elderly, people with disabilities, veterans and working families with young children in crisis. As a result of generous public, private, business and individual support, KWW/CF provides preventative services and the financial assistance necessary to avert energy-related crisis situations. The KWW/CF provides the only safety net that keeps those most in need safely in their homes.

Thank you Flannel Fest for your support. It made such a difference in keeping the heat and power on for so many in need in our community. We are very much looking forward to this year’s event. — Tim Bruer, Director of Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund

Flannel Fest North, November 3, 6 pm, Gibson Music Hall, Appleton

Cover: $20 adv/ $25 dos/ $35 VIP (includes t-shirt & letter press poster).Ages: 21+

Lineup: LILLIE MAE, THE MASCOT THEORY, BETH KILLE BAND, QUEEN HILMA, LOST LAKES, CHRISTOPHER GOLD (NORTH ONLY)

Flannel Fest South, November 4, High Noon Saloon: Doors: 4:00 PM, Show: 5:00 PM

Cover: $20 adv/ $25 dos/ $35 VIP (includes t-shirt & letter press poster). Ages: 21+

Ticket link:

Lineup:

LILLIE MAE

THE MASCOT THEORY

BETH KILLE BAND

QUEEN HILMA

LOST LAKES

WEEP AND WILLOW (SOUTH ONLY)