ONLINE: Flannel Fest

press release: Now in its 7th year, Flannel Fest has become an annual celebration of local, regional and national Americana music benefitting the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund (KWW/CF). Flannel Fest 2020 will look a bit different than past years as we take the festival online with a free Live Stream event on Saturday, November 21. The event will feature performances from over 15 artists around the country including past headliner acts BJ Barham of American Aquarium, Micky of Micky and the Motorcars, and Miles Nielsen. Bust out your favorite flannel attire, snuggle up and enjoy music hours of music from the comfort of your own home while supporting a great charity via virtual tip jars. Official lineup announcement coming in early November.

The Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund is a statewide non-profit charitable effort that steps in and keeps the heat and power on for thousands of elderly, people with disabilities, veterans and working families with young children in crisis. As a result of generous public, private, business and individual support, KWW/CF provides preventative services and the financial assistance necessary to avert energy-related crisis situations. The KWW/CF provides the only safety net that keeps those most in need safely in their homes.

Thank you Flannel Fest for your support. It made such a difference in keeping the heat and power on for so many in need in our community. We are very much looking forward to this year’s virtual event.

— Tim Bruer, Director of Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund