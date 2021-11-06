media release: Flannel Fest South 2021 - Funk's Pub, Fitchburg

**ATTENTION TICKET BUYERS: We will be requiring proof of COVID vaccination (original card or digital photo) or proof of a negative COVID test (within 72 hours) for admittance to this show.

2021 LINEUP:

Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts (Rockford)

The Mascot Theory (Madison)

Beth Kille Band (Madison)

American Scarecrows (Minneapolis)

Towne (Nashville)

Funk's Pub will be serving a limited Flannel Fest-inspired food menu at the event, so come hungry!!

Over $64,000 has been raised for the Keep WI Warm/Cool Fund over the past 7 years of Flannel Fest events, thanks to generous sponsors, matching grants, and all the amazing event attendees!

Flannel Fest has become an annual celebration of local, regional, and national Americana music. Bust out your favorite flannel attire and join the fall-inspired party with some of Wisconsin's most talented and decorated Wisco-Americana artists as well as artists from across the country. We are once again pleased to partner with Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, the non-profit benefactor of Flannel Fest. The Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund (KWW/CF) is a statewide non-profit charitable effort that steps in and keeps the heat and power on for thousands of elderly, people with disabilities, veterans, and working families with young children in crisis. As a result of generous public, private, business, and individual support, KWW/CF provides preventative services and the financial assistance necessary to avert energy-related crisis situations. The KWW/CF provides the only safety net that keeps those most in need safely in their homes.

"Thank you Flannel Fest for your support. It made such a difference in keeping the heat and power on for so many in need in our community. We are very much looking forward to this year's event."

Tim Bruer, Director of Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund

Event Partners:

Crescendo On Wisconsin Campaign

Festival Foods

Sooper Dooper

BetterLife Insurance

Mile of Music