Dave Adler, Jay Moran, Lo Marie, Gregg Rullman, Kenny Stevenson, Andy Wallman
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Let’s get our holiday on, people! Join our ho-ho-happy hour party to kick off the season in rocking style. A band of merry elves will be rocking the jolly holiday hits for you and your naughty and boring nice pals. Come on down for some happy rockin’ holidays cheer!
The band:
Dave Adler
Jay Moran
Lo Marie
Gregg Rullman
Kenny Stevenson
Andy Wallman
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music