Dave Adler, Jay Moran, Lo Marie, Gregg Rullman, Kenny Stevenson, Andy Wallman
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Flashback Fridays with The Gomers & Friends. October Edition - Psychedelic Rrrrrrrock Night: A Groovy Trip Back in Time
Doors at 4:00 PM / Show at 5:30 PM | 21+
Hop in the Flashback Friday love van as we relive the far-out psychedelic sounds of the '60s and '70s at our rocking happy hour party. Tie-dyes not required.
Info
Music