High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Flashback Fridays with The Gomers & Friends. October Edition - Psychedelic Rrrrrrrock Night: A Groovy Trip Back in Time

Doors at 4:00 PM / Show at 5:30 PM | 21+

Hop in the Flashback Friday love van as we relive the far-out psychedelic sounds of the '60s and '70s at our rocking happy hour party. Tie-dyes not required.

The band: Dave Adler, Jay Moran, Lo Marie, Gregg Rullman, Kenny Stevenson, Andy Wallman

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-268-1122
