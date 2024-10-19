The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice (Ochazuke no Aji)

media release: Japan | 1952 | DCP | 116 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Yasujirô Ozu; Cast: Shin Saburi, Michiyo Kogure, Chishu Riyu

Tensions arise between a sophisticated wife and her simple husband when their strong-willed, modern niece enters their Tokyo household, exposing years of secrets between the middle-aged couple. Ozu’s quietly poignant depiction of an unraveling marriage is “a generous comedy that gives the main characters, no matter their failings, moments of warmth and dignity” (David Bordwell). The screening of a restored 4K DCP will be followed by David Bordwell’s video essay on The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice. Presented with the support of the Center for East Asian Studies at UW-Madison.