media release: The Driftless Historium (100 S 2nd St) needs your help choosing the site-exclusive, can’t-get-it-anywhere-else 2024 Flavor of the Year. Community feedback is requested via an upcoming ice cream taste testing, to be held on-site on Monday, April 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This is a free, drop-in event; all are welcome. Our selfless volunteer tasters will sample eight unique ice cream concoctions, record their observations and rank their favorites. The 2024 theme is “Wisconsin’s Driftless”, with students challenged to create ice creams

reflecting the local foods and flavors found within our uniquely varied landscape of steep hills, forested ridges, deeply carved river valleys, tallgrass prairies, oak savannas and spring-fed streams. During the April 8 tasting, the student creators will be on hand to answer questions about inspirations, ingredients and the production process.

This is the sixth annual collaboration between the Driftless Historium and UW-Platteville’s Dr. Tera Montgomery, Director of the School of Agriculture and Professor of Dairy Sciences. To learn more, call 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.