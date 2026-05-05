The Flavor That Kills (album release), The Scratch-Offs, Peacemaker

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Album Release for The Flavor That Kills new record "Thunderbird Lodge" AND the Gamma Ray Anniversary with special guests The Scratch Offs and Peacemaker.

Doors: 7pm; Start: 8pm

Price: $10

8pm Peacemaker- recently released a new E.P. "Dying to Play”

https://peacemakerrock.bandcamp.com/album/dying-to-play

9pm The Scratch Offs- Madison's Preeminent Rock-n-Roll Band

https://thescratchoffs.bandcamp.com/album/dead-at-mickeys

10pm TFTK's- Not from Planet Earth, celebrating their new album "Thunderbird Lodge" https://tftk.bandcamp.com/album/thunderbird-lodgehttps://tftk.bandcamp.com/album/thunderbird-lodge

Info

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
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