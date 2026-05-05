The Flavor That Kills (album release), The Scratch-Offs, Peacemaker
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy The Flavor That Kills
The five members of The Flavor That Kills.
The Flavor That Kills
media release: Album Release for The Flavor That Kills new record "Thunderbird Lodge" AND the Gamma Ray Anniversary with special guests The Scratch Offs and Peacemaker.
Doors: 7pm; Start: 8pm
Price: $10
8pm Peacemaker- recently released a new E.P. "Dying to Play”
https://peacemakerrock.bandcamp.com/album/dying-to-play
9pm The Scratch Offs- Madison's Preeminent Rock-n-Roll Band
https://thescratchoffs.bandcamp.com/album/dead-at-mickeys
10pm TFTK's- Not from Planet Earth, celebrating their new album "Thunderbird Lodge" https://tftk.bandcamp.com/album/thunderbird-lodgehttps://tftk.bandcamp.com/album/thunderbird-lodge