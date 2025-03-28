The Flavor That Kills, The Simsons Band, Maestranza

to

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Maestranza returns to the Red Rooster and we’re bringing some crazy friends to help us out. The Simsons Band from Illinois and Madison favorites The Flavor that Kills are gonna help us get crazy! $10 at the door, 8pm showtime.

The Flavor That Kills plays driving, frenetic soul-punk style of music from Madison, WI.

The Flavor That Kills

The Simsons Band is a Fusion Prog band based in Kankakee, IL.

The Simsons Band

Maestranza is a Madison, WI based band that plays a mix of covers and originals from a variety of genres rooted in modern jazz.

Maestranza

Info

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music
608-285-2951
to
Google Calendar - The Flavor That Kills, The Simsons Band, Maestranza - 2025-03-28 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Flavor That Kills, The Simsons Band, Maestranza - 2025-03-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Flavor That Kills, The Simsons Band, Maestranza - 2025-03-28 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Flavor That Kills, The Simsons Band, Maestranza - 2025-03-28 20:00:00 ical