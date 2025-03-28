The Flavor That Kills, The Simsons Band, Maestranza

× Expand Analogous Amalgam The Flavor That Kills on stage. The Flavor That Kills

media release: Maestranza returns to the Red Rooster and we’re bringing some crazy friends to help us out. The Simsons Band from Illinois and Madison favorites The Flavor that Kills are gonna help us get crazy! $10 at the door, 8pm showtime.

The Flavor That Kills plays driving, frenetic soul-punk style of music from Madison, WI.

The Simsons Band is a Fusion Prog band based in Kankakee, IL.

Maestranza is a Madison, WI based band that plays a mix of covers and originals from a variety of genres rooted in modern jazz.

