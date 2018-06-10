Flea, Craft & Vendor Market

press release: 2nd Annual Outdoor Market – Flea, Craft & Vendor to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. Event to take place on Sunday June 10th from 10 am to 3 pm at Habermann Park at 180 Fair Street in Lodi. Come spend a day outside looking for treasures, deals, crafts and much more!! Lodi’s free pool and park is across the street – make it a fun filled day! Plus meet some future guide dogs and take a chance at our raffle! Visit our event on Facebook to learn more! https://www.facebook.com/ events/189581478447619/