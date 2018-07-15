Flea Market

Gorman Wayside Veterans Memorial Park, Fitchburg 2377 S. Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Fitchburg flea market is a market selling handmade crafts, antiques, collectibles, local produce, household treasures, bakery, jams, and more...

Date Every week on Sunday through August. 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, at Gorman Wayside Veterans Memorial Park 2377 S. Fish Hatchery Road.

608-698-0236
