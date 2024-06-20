media release: Jazz saxophonist Christopher Madsen is one of the most in-demand figures in the Chicago jazz world as a performer, composer, and pedagogue. A former faculty member at Northwestern University, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and Midwest Young Artists, he currently coordinates the jazz program at Loyola University Chicago. He is a sought-after jazz clinician, adjudicating at jazz festivals and offering workshops to ensembles of all ages and levels from across the globe. He is a Vandoren and Conn-Selmer Performing Artist, member of the Fulbright Specialist Program roster, Jazz Education Network, the National Educator’s Association, and the National Association for Music Education. Madsen serves on the Education Committee for the Jazz Education Network and has been featured in Jazziz Magazine (2005), the Jazz Spotlight for artsamerica.org (2012), and has been interviewed for saxplaying.com (2018) and the Chicago Jazz Magazine (2019). Madsen has also contributed jazz articles to The Instrumentalist magazine and been interviewed on several radio broadcasts about jazz history and his performing career.

“I’d rather listen to [Madsen] than most other players out there right now.” — WYNTON MARSALIS

“Chris Madsen’s compositions delve into balladry, the blues and a modernism that edges on the abstract—but remains accessible.” — DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

“Madsen displays an uncanny sense of space, lyricism, and melodic direction in his solos. I have marveled many times at his ability to apply this style to diverse group jazz settings from traditional vocalist accompaniment to more contemporary modal tunes.” — DAN HEALY, ARTSAMERICA.ORG