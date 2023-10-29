media release: Flicker Pop-Up Wild Church is a playful, poetic, and emergent community, seeking to model our way of being after the ways of life and nature. Bring your own chair or blanket to sit on during our wild church circle - Bring a dish or drink to share (n/a or a), plates and silverware, for a candlelight potluck gathering after worship.

October 29, 5pm, at the Pop's Knoll parking lot at Donald County Park, Mount Horeb. Full Hunter's Moon + Samhain + All Saints - A celebration of entering into the darker half of the year with the brightness of the moon. With the sun setting at 5:54pm & the moon rising at 6:17pm we will witness both of these celestial beauties during our time together, as we sync ourselves to the natural rhythms of the season.