Flights and Bites
to
GlouGlou 11 N. Allen St., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: A Seasonal Tasting Event to Benefit REAP Food Group
Join us on Sunday, August 24th from 4-8pm for an evening of flavor and community at GlouGlou, Madison's newest wine bar.
Proceeds support REAP Food Group’s work to build a just, resilient local food system.
Enjoy:
• Seasonal small plates at tasting stations by Evan Dannells, Dan Fox, and Sophia d'Estienne d'Orves (Baker at Madison Chocolate Company)
• A fresh, farmers market-driven menu with meat and vegetarian options
• Wine pairings available for purchase from GlouGlou’s exceptional collection from small winemakers
• The chance to meet Noah Bloedorn, REAP’s new Interim Executive Director, and learn about REAP’s vision for the future