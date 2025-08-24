Flights and Bites

media release: A Seasonal Tasting Event to Benefit REAP Food Group

Join us on Sunday, August 24th from 4-8pm for an evening of flavor and community at GlouGlou, Madison's newest wine bar.

Proceeds support REAP Food Group’s work to build a just, resilient local food system.

Enjoy:

• Seasonal small plates at tasting stations by Evan Dannells, Dan Fox, and Sophia d'Estienne d'Orves (Baker at Madison Chocolate Company)

• A fresh, farmers market-driven menu with meat and vegetarian options

• Wine pairings available for purchase from GlouGlou’s exceptional collection from small winemakers

• The chance to meet Noah Bloedorn, REAP’s new Interim Executive Director, and learn about REAP’s vision for the future