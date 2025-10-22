Flip The Script on Aging: Erasing the Bias, Embracing the Age

media release: Aging is not a decline—it’s an evolution. Join us for an inspiring afternoon where we’ll learn the science behind aging and attitudes, challenge the stereotypes, spark new conversations, and celebrate what it really means to grow older with strength, dignity, and joy. You’ll walk away with real-world strategies to dismantle ageism—both around us and within us. Hosted by AgeBetter’s SAIL program as it marks its 20th anniversary, this powerful gathering will shine a light on how ageism shows up—in our neighborhoods, workplaces, and relationships—and how we can flip the narrative through empathy, insight, and action.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Donations will be accepted. If you would like to make a donation, you can click here to do a credit card donation or mail a check in made payable to AgeBetter.

What to Expect:

Dynamic Speakers Get expert insight from:

Dr. Regina Koepp , Founder & Director, Center for Mental Health and Aging

, Founder & Director, Center for Mental Health and Aging Stacie Sampson, Audience Strategy Manager, AARP

Share your voice in engaging discussions that reframe aging as a source of power and purpose across every generation. Celebration & Connection Enjoy delicious refreshments, meaningful fellowship, and sweet moments as we honor SAIL’s 20-year journey and the experiences that unite us.

Let’s come together to flip the script—and recognize aging for the remarkable, ever-evolving story it truly is.