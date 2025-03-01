Fliptastic Youth Pinball Club

media release: Join us at The Kickback in Middleton for a free pinball experience designed just for kids! At least 15 pinball machines will be set to free play, giving young players a chance to explore the game and improve their skills with guidance from experienced coaches.

What to Expect:

Hands-on instruction from adult league players

Tips on flipper techniques, game rules, and strategies

A chance to play and learn at your own pace—no pressure, just fun!

Ages 7-11: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Ages 12-17: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

No cost & no pre-registration required! If you have kids in both age groups, feel free to choose the session that works best.

Bring your kids and let them experience the best of pinball in a welcoming, fun environment. See you there!