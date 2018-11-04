press release: Flood waters are receding leaving behind trash, debris, seaweed and more. On Sunday, November 4 – for just two hours, city of Madison Parks ishosting the Flood Cleanup Challenge at 11 area park shorelines and volunteers are needed! Volunteers assist with trash pickup, raking, weeding, and removing debris. Parks will supply bags and gloves and a limited number of cleanup tools. Please bring your own rakes and pickers, if available.

Bernie’s Beach Park (10), 901 Gilson St.

Brittingham Park (15), 824 W. Washington Ave.

Esther Beach Park (10), 2802 Waunona Way

James Madison Park (10), 614 E. Gorham St.

Law Park (10), 410 S. Blair St.

Marshall Park (30), 2101 Allen Blvd.

Olbrich Park (40), 3527 Atwood Ave.

Spring Harbor Beach Park (10), 1918 Norman Way

Vilas Beach Park (10), 1501 Vilas Park Dr.

Warner Beach Park (20), 1101 Woodward Dr.