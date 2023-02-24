media release: Pile of Cats Theatre Company, Madison’s premiere purveyor of original contemporary comic plays will present its fourth production, FLOPPY TORQUE IN THE JOINT at Crucible Madison and Vera Court Neighborhood Center, February 18-26.

The show features scenes written by company scribe Ned O’Reilly plus two new ones by Taylor Cherry, whose material last time out got some of the biggest laughs. Pile of Cats is also upping the dance quota with numbers choreographed by Kerida O’Reilly. Stage Director is again Erskine Dahl with Stage Management by the stalwart Jason Summerlott.

Content covers various contemporary adult conflicts and absurdities like who has more tattoos, whether Cupid still influences lovemaking, is access to marijuana worth getting cancer for, and trying to decide who should get fixed so you don’t have any more kids. You might also learn a thing or two, like what an axon is, what an ankh indicates, or who the lovers of Valdaro were.

The cast showcases a number of veteran actors as well as some new talent, including Rain Lochner, Mitch Taylor, QJ Dougall, Aiya Islam, Taylor Cherry, Russell Wolff, Jessie Hack, Richard League, Denise Contreras, Lauren Bunke, Allen Jeannette, Kerida O’Reilly, and Austin Duerst. Also returning are the black couch and the green chair.

At Crucible, audiences will need to be 21+. The show will feature nightclub seating and a full bar. Performances are Saturday February 18, Sunday February 19, and Sunday February 26. All shows start at 7 pm with doors open at 6:30.

At Vera Court Neighborhood Center, audiences need to be 18+. The show will feature theater seating. Performances are Friday February 24 and Saturday February 25. All shows start at 7 pm with doors open at 6:30. Street parking is available in the neighborhood, so allow a few minutes extra for that.

The shows suggest a $15 contribution per person, payable at the door. IDs and vaccination status will be checked at the door. For more information or to make a reservation, email pileofcats9@gmail.com And check out the Pile of Cats Theatre Company Facebook page.