RSVP for Floral Interpretations in Soft Pastel

press release: Create three different interpretations from the same floral or nature-based photograph using colorful soft pastel on various papers. Soft pastel is a very adaptable medium and is perfect for learning different painting techniques. This repeatable workshop is for beginner to advanced levels. Beginners to the soft pastel medium should have reasonably good drawing skills. All papers provided; supply list provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 14 and up. Instructor: Kay Brathol-Hostvet, Artist

Time: 10am-4pm, Sunday, September 29

Registration Deadline: Friday, September 20

Price: $125/$100 for Olbrich member