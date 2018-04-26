RSVP for Floral Pastel Interpretations

press release: Soft pastel is a very adaptable medium and is perfect for learning different painting techniques. In this workshop you will do three or four different interpretations from the same floral or nature-based photograph. Each work in your series will be quite unlike the others! You will be using different papers and styles of application, learning which styles and techniques work best for you. This repeatable workshop by instructor Kay Brathol-Hostvet is for beginner to advanced levels. Beginners to the soft pastel medium should have reasonably good drawing skills. A supply list will be sent to you; all papers provided. Bring a bag lunch. For adults and youth (ages 13 and up); each attendee pays the registration fee.

Saturday, May 5, 10 am-4 pm

Registration Deadline: April 26

Cost: $100/$80 member | Course Number: 20-42