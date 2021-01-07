ONLINE: Florida's Bipartisan Corrections Data Law: A Model for Wisconsin

media release: If Wisconsin policymakers want to reform the state’s criminal justice system in a way that achieves better outcomes for taxpayers, communities and offenders, they will need detailed, accurate and robust data to better understand how the current system works and how it can be improved.

Unfortunately, much of the basic information on our state’s criminal justice system is unavailable, uncollected or un-reported. But better models exist, like Florida’s 2018 Criminal Justice Data Transparency initiative, the nation’s most comprehensive criminal justice data collection law.

Join the Badger Institute on Jan. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. CT for a virtual discussion with bill author and Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Chris Sprowls and Right on Crime Florida State Director Chelsea Murphy.

In a conversation moderated by Badger Institute policy analyst Julie Grace, they will discuss what the bill does, how they passed such a substantial measure with bipartisan support and what advice they would give Wisconsin lawmakers.

Featuring: Representative Chris Sprowls, Speaker, Florida House of Representatives Chelsea Murphy, Florida State Director, Right on Crime