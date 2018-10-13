Flørist, Ted Alsop, NLP

press release: Natural Language Processing and WSUM 91.7 FM are happy to present the October edition of JAMS. Drawing from Vancouver, we've got Flørist!

Flørist (Pacific Rhthym / NAFF)

https://soundcloud.com/fl-rist

Flørist's first EP in 2015 thrust him onto the Vancouver scene with his deft take on that city's sound smoked out sound. The EP's hazy breaks, aquatic atmosphere, and a well placed "Popped a molly, I'm sweatin" sample were instant gold. Since then, he's cemented his place in the broader dance music underground with varied releases on Pacific Rhythm (disco-tinged goodness) and World Building (perfectly executed modern take on classic house sounds). With upcoming remixes on labels like NAFF, Flørist is here to stay. Now some words from the man himself: "Fruitful fruitfall independence b2b hi-hat extravaganza rodeos linkup and bring life, construction work to the party. We would like to thank music technology for letting us have this moment: a DJ, a musician - a friend." Expect a lush and banging set :)

+ local support from

Ted Alsop (makes fast bikes and spins dope tunes) and NLP (JAMS™ aficionado)

10:00 PM

10 bones (cash only, ATM on site)

21+