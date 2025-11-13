Flow of Life: The Mysterious Wonder of Carbon

media release: Join us for the November Land Ethic Live! event featuring renowned environmentalist, entrepreneur, and author Paul Hawken in a moderated conversation about his latest work, Carbon: The Book of Life. In this visionary book, Hawken reframes carbon not as a villain of the climate crisis but as the essential element of all life—offering a bold, life-centered perspective on how we relate to the natural world. With his signature blend of scientific insight and poetic clarity, Hawken invites us to see carbon not just as a molecule, but as a teacher—one that holds deep lessons about reciprocity, regeneration, and the interdependence of all living things.

In this live conversation, we’ll explore how carbon connects us—through soil, atmosphere, food, water, and story—and what this means for ethics, ecology, and climate action in the 21st century. Together, we’ll unpack how a shift in worldview—from extraction to kinship—can inspire new pathways for healing our planet and ourselves. Whether you’re a conservationist, educator, policymaker, or concerned citizen, this program offers a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most thoughtful voices in environmental leadership today.