Flow & Yin Yoga

media release: Join us for a special fundraiser Flow and Yin Yoga Class in support of ALS research and Dragonfly client, Claire Bergman. ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

100% of the proceeds will be going to fund research to fight this disease in conjunction with Claire celebrating life and continuing the fight through her participation on Team ALS Therapy Development Institute at the TCS NYC Marathon on November 3rd, 2024. For more information go to https://fundraise.als.net/ fundraiser/claireschulzbergman

This 75-minute session led by Brenda Autz is designed to balance dynamic movement with deep relaxation, combining the energizing sequences of Flow with the calming, restorative postures of Yin. Whether you're looking to enhance your practice or simply unwind, this class is suitable for all levels.

After the session, stay and connect with fellow participants over light snacks, generously provided to complete the experience. All proceeds from the event will go directly to support ALS research and care. Come move, breathe, and make a difference!

$20 minimum donation, all proceeds benefit the ALS Therapy Development Institute.