press release: Liz Preston of Inner Fire Yoga will lead a 75-minute power flow class focused on mindful movement.

All proceeds will benefit the Hancock Center. Join us for some great yoga! Minimum donation: $10. Can't make it? You can still help with a generous donation.

Sign up or donate

Be a part of the Hancock Center mission. For more than 35 years Hancock Center has provided low-income clients with on-going body-centered, movement-based psychotherapy and support, and continues to provide therapy and educational services in the community for reduced rates or no cost. A great portion of Hancock Center direct service is made possible with the support of generous grantors and donors like you! Thank you.