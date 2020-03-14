Flow Yoga

Inner Fire Yoga-West 5003 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Liz Preston of Inner Fire Yoga will lead a 75-minute power flow class focused on mindful movement.

All proceeds will benefit the Hancock Center.  Join us for some great yoga! Minimum donation: $10. Can't make it? You can still help with a generous donation.  

Be a part of the Hancock Center mission. For more than 35 years Hancock Center has provided low-income clients with on-going body-centered, movement-based psychotherapy and support, and continues to provide therapy and educational services in the community for reduced rates or no cost. A great portion of Hancock Center direct service is made possible with the support of generous grantors and donors like you! Thank you.  

Inner Fire Yoga-West 5003 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
608-661-0167
