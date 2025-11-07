RSVP for Flow Yoga

media release: This series features a thoughtful combination of accessible strength-building sequences, exploration of the nervous system within postures and steady movement appropriate for beginners and seasoned practitioners alike. Each week we'll focus on what it means to link breath with movement, intelligent use of props, and accessing mindful meditation within practice.

﻿Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and any props needed for their yoga practice.

Instructor: Kaila Pooler, KP Fitness & Nutrition

Saturdays, November 8-December 20, 8-9 a.m. (no class November 29) in the Learning Center

Registration Deadline: November 7

$100/$85 member