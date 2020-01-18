Flower Food, Jolokia, Zip Disk, Umi

press release; First JAMS of 2020! Join the JAMS crew and WSUM 91.7 FM in welcoming another rising start from the Chicago scene - Flower Food!

Flower food (Chicago | WNUR)

Flower Food, real name Emma Danch, is a Chicago-based DJ, sound artist and radio host of “Mixed Prints” on WNUR Streetbeat. The eclectic late-night electronic show - named for Danch’s frequently colorful and eccentric fashion sense - blends noise, drone, field recordings, trance, ambient, and left field techno.

Danch’s taste reflects a diverse musical upbringing, from 13 years as a classically trained French horn player to experiments in electroacoustic music and generative sound art. Danch has performed experimental works at Dev9t festival in Belgrade, Serbia and at the International Symposium on Electronic Arts in Hong Kong, and she has provided local support for Matthew Dear, JX-216, and Douala.

When she's not mixing, she's promoting, working the door, assisting with visual installations, and ricocheting ecstatically across the dance floor

+ Jolokia

DJ Zip Disk

DJ Umi

21+ w/ID

$10

Cash only (ATM up front)

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a say place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the the JAMS crew (the doorman can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia.