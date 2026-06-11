Flower Pounding
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Allen Centennial Garden workshop. $35.
media release: Flower pounding is exactly what it sounds like and uses flowers, fruits, and leaves to create floral patterns in fabric. We love flower pounding because it’s easy to make remarkable patterns on your first try.
Participants will hammer on a cotton bandana and small tote bag. Follow our pattern or seek your own flowery-pulpy vision. Designed for those 18+.
Info
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Crafts, Home & Garden
Arts Notices