Flower Pounding

Buy Tickets

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Allen Centennial Garden workshop. $35.

media release: Flower pounding is exactly what it sounds like and uses flowers, fruits, and leaves to create floral patterns in fabric. We love flower pounding because it’s easy to make remarkable patterns on your first try.

Participants will hammer on a cotton bandana and small tote bag. Follow our pattern or seek your own flowery-pulpy vision. Designed for those 18+.

Info

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Crafts, Home & Garden
Arts Notices
608-576-2501
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Flower Pounding - 2026-06-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flower Pounding - 2026-06-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flower Pounding - 2026-06-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flower Pounding - 2026-06-27 13:00:00 ical