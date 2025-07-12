Flower Pounding
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Flower pounding is exactly what it sounds like and uses flowers, fruits, and leaves to create floral patterns in fabric. We love flower pounding because its easy to make remarkable patterns on your first try.
Meet, harvest, or simply smash flowers on a cotton bandana or small tote bag. Follow our pattern or seek your own flowery-pulpy vision. Kid friendly! $15.
Info
UW-Madison
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Crafts, Home & Garden
Arts Notices