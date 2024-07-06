Flower Pounding on Watercolor Paper

Buy Tickets

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: We will demonstrate how to hammer gently to print onto watercolor paper. Participants will have the opportunity to create 5 prints.

Learn how to harvest, arrange, and hammer out a cathartic art piece. Flower pounding is exactly what it sounds like with extra little twists. We will demonstrate how to hammer to print onto watercolor paper and several techniques for creating patterns and images. Participants will have the opportunity to create 5 prints.

$20.

Info

aerial_UW_wide16_2936

UW-Madison

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Home & Garden
Arts Notices
608-576-2501
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Flower Pounding on Watercolor Paper - 2024-07-06 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flower Pounding on Watercolor Paper - 2024-07-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flower Pounding on Watercolor Paper - 2024-07-06 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flower Pounding on Watercolor Paper - 2024-07-06 09:00:00 ical