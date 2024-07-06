Flower Pounding on Watercolor Paper

media release: We will demonstrate how to hammer gently to print onto watercolor paper. Participants will have the opportunity to create 5 prints.

Learn how to harvest, arrange, and hammer out a cathartic art piece. Flower pounding is exactly what it sounds like with extra little twists. We will demonstrate how to hammer to print onto watercolor paper and several techniques for creating patterns and images. Participants will have the opportunity to create 5 prints.

$20.