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× Expand FrozenMoon Productions A close-up of FlowPoetry. FlowPoetry

release: Expect a whole lot of poetry and music as FlowPoetry (Adam Gregory Pergament) makes his one night only return to Madison after a full year of worldwide travel! With a performance history in Madison that spans 23 years and over 800 shows, this will be the first Madison FlowPoetry performance in over a year and will include local musicians and collaborators from his wider musical community!

This show is part of FlowPoetry's 'Smoke Spirals' Summer 2026 National Tour. "Beautifully crafted poetry…brilliant!", raves Sensible Reason (Brooklyn, New York). “Few people in this scene are as creative as Pergament, who turns music into art," states Isthmus (Madison). Deeply beautiful," declares Relix Magazine.

FlowPoetry is the originator of lyrical jam poetry; musically inflected spoken word poetry that is performative, sophisticated and gripping. Primarily solo but at times in collaboration with musicians and at home in genres ranging from spoken word to jazz to blues and jam rock, this is poetry that will entertain, inspire, and provoke the imagination. With over 1,800 shows in the USA with bands and as a solo poet along with close to 100 Midwest and East Coast music and arts festival appearances, FlowPoetry has been honored as a finalist for the MNSWA "Urban Griot" International/National Performer of the year alongside Leonard Cohen and Saul Williams.

"FlowPoetry's verses find the right rhythm and pitch for every approach (and) he reads them with an ease that lets the music sing. … makes the relationship between words and music feel new again. Carves out a tribal, ambient, dreamy vibe..." raves Isthmus. “Legendary spoken word artist,” states Madison.com.

FlowPoetry was selected in three consecutive years as one of Madison (Wisconsin) Magazine's Best Spoken Word/Poetry Performers. He is also a three-time finalist for Best Artist in the Annual Madison Area Music Awards. He has been awarded three Wisconsin Arts Grants for his work. He has performed in almost every state in the Union from New York to Florida to California to Texas. FlowPoetry has supported and/or shared the stage with artists ranging from Bernie Worrell (Parliament Funkadelic), Steve Kimock, Clyde Stubblefield (James Brown's "Funky Drummer"), Tom Constanten (The Grateful Dead), Pete Best (The Beatles), Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) to members of seminal jamband moe. He has published 10 books of poetry and a discography of 33 recordings. "FlowPoetry is one of the most unique and riveting performers on the Midwestern musical and artistic landscape. On the cutting edge of the nationwide expansion of new forms of spoken word.... unique, theatrical and musical." - writes DeKalb Chronicle (DeKalb, IL)

This show is a $10 suggested cover. Doors at 6 and music from 7-10 pm.