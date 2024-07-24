FlowPoetry (book release), Def Sonic, Lukie P.

media release: FlowPoetry (aka Adam Gregory Pergament of Madison, WI) to release a book of poetry titled “Hopped Up Cranked Flip Top Chrome Plated Hot Rockin' Cherry Chariot” as part of a music show at Gamma Ray Bar in Madison, WI on Wednesday July 24, 2024 presented by Gamma Ray Bar. In addition to the book release, there will be a FlowPoetry performance featuring New York based percussionist Noah Lehrman who has gigged with international legends including Nile Rodgers, the late Babatunde Olatunji, and Charles Neville. Supporting musical acts include Def Sonic (WI), an ambient folk and electronica artist, and Lukie P. (WI)., an acoustic singer/songwriter.

“Hopped Up Cranked Flip Top Chrome Plated Hot Rockin' Cherry Chariot” is FlowPoetry’s 4th published work in-print and explores a performative lyrical jam based style of poetry. "Beautifully crafted poetry…brilliant!", raves Sensible Reason (Brooklyn, NY). “Few people in this scene are as creative as Pergament, who turns music into art.", states Isthmus Newspaper (Madison, WI). Deeply beautiful.", declares Relix Magazine.

With over 1500 shows in the USA with bands and as a solo poet, FlowPoetry was voted by the city as one of Madison (Wisconsin) Magazine's Best Spoken Word/Poetry Performers in 2014, '15, and '16. He is a three-time finalist for Best Artist in the Annual Madison WI Area Music Awards and the winner of two Dane County Artist Grants. He has appeared at over 80 Midwest and East Coast Music and Arts festivals. “A lyrical rollercoaster!”, writes Grateful Web Music Blog. “Legendary spoken word artist”, raves Madison.com. "FlowPoetry is one of the most unique and riveting performers on the Midwestern musical and artistic landscape. On the cutting edge of the nationwide expansion of new forms of spoken word.... unique, theatrical and musical.", DeKalb Chronicle (DeKalb, IL)

This show is a $10 cover. Doors at 7 and music from 8-11 pm. Copies of FlowPoetry’s book will be for sale at the venue.