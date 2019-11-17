FlowPoetry, Glostik Willy, Tate McLane

× Expand DeWook FlowPoetry: Adam Gregory Pergament

press release: Glostik Willy's "Cheese Pipe Line" Wisco Tour 2019! Straight cheezin' all around Wisconsin from Nov 15-Nov 23! Early show. Acoustic. In-store appearance with Tate McLane Music and FlowPoetry. See ya' at Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts (Official)!

11/17: Madison In Store at Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts (Official)

11/18: Madison High Noon Saloon for WIJAM and Knuckleheads Present FlowPoetry's "Compression" Book Release & Rock and Roll Show with FlowPoetry and Tate McLane

× Expand "You Won't Last" by Glostik Willy

Glostik Willy is a Hippy Metal band from Indiana that is made up of brothers Jay Moe & Ralf Mowf, with lifelong partner in rock, Buddha Aguilar. Glostik has spent many years crafting their unique style that has helped them to become a top midwest rock band. A wide variety of influences combined with years of crafting, has created a monster that can be seen every time the band takes the stage. New album out soon with cameos by Doug Wimbish (Living Colour), Steve Sweeny (ekoostik hookah) and mastered by Chris Lord-Alge (Black Sabbath, James Cocker, Bruce Springsteen).

Glostik Willy has been touring nationally in the US since 2015, released 2 full-length studio albums, and has hosted more than 7 music festivals. Currently, the band is working on their third studio album with plans set to release several singles throughout the summer and fall of 2019. Glostik Willy hosted the 5th annual Willy Town Music Festival in Troy, OH which featured 3 nights of music, art, and camping. Glostik Willy proudly endorses Christopher Woods Guitars, Spaun Drums, Weber Speakers, Cusack Music Pedals, and InTune Guitar Picks.

“Very diverse (and) brings an incredible amount of hard rockin' talent!!” , raves FM K92.3 of Orlando, FL.

"Making a statement on the scene…this band is unstoppable. …Sure to make heads turn everywhere they go,” declares Relix Magazine.

"Astounding performance (and) scorching hot….” writes MusicFestNews.com.

“(Glostik Willy has) earned a dedicated fanbase with their original brand of edgy jams, " states LiveForLiveMusic.com