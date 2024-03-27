FlowPoetry with KC McCrum, Jay Moe, Lizz Vega and Tim Peeters

× Expand Greg Thielen A close-up of FlowPoetry. FlowPoetry

media release: Madison-based poet, FlowPoetry, presents "A Bopsody of Rhapsody" musical variety show at Robinia Courtyard on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The show features the spoken word and looping ambience of FlowPoetry along with strings provided by guitartists KC McCrum and Jay Moe (of the nationally touring hard rock band Glostik), classical harpist Lizz Vega (https://www.youtube.com/@ LizzVega), and former Venice Gas House Trolley double bassist Tim Peeters (https://www.facebook.com/ VeniceGasHouseTrolley). Expect a panoply of sounds, images, songs, fun, and heartfelt artistic community.

FlowPoetry (aka Adam Gregory Pergament of Madison) is the originator of Lyrical Jam Poetry. With more than 1,500 shows in the USA with bands and as a solo poet, FlowPoetry was voted by the city as one of Madison Magazine's Best Spoken Word/Poetry Performers in 2014, '15, and '16. He is a three-time finalist for Best Artist in the annual Madison WI Area Music Awards and the winner of two Dane County Artist Grants.

FlowPoetry has appeared at over 80 Midwest and East Coast Music and Arts festivals including The Summer Set Music and Camping Festival (Somerset), Hookahville: The 25th Anniversary of Ekoostik Hookah (Pataskala, Ohio), and Summerfest (Milwaukee). FlowPoetry’s 1st book of poetry was published in 2014 and compiled a 50-part series of poems originally published on-line through Sensible Reason, a millennial culture website headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. His 2nd book was released Fall 2019. His 3rd book "Psych-O-Pomp" was released in the Summer 2020. "FlowPoetry continues to astound! Prolific, multi-talented, and transformational. Beautifully crafted poetry…brilliant!", raves Sensible Reason (Brooklyn). “Few people in this scene are as creative as Pergament, who turns music into performance art.", states Isthmus (Madison). “Deeply beautiful.", declares Relix magazine. “A lyrical rollercoaster!”, writes Grateful Web Music Blog. “Legendary spoken word artist”, raves Madison.com. "FlowPoetry is one of the most unique and riveting performers on the Midwestern musical and artistic landscape. On the cutting edge of the nationwide expansion of new forms of spoken word.... unique, theatrical and musical.", DeKalb Chronicle (DeKalb).

This show is No Cover at the door and runs from 7-9 pm.