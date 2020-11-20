ONLINE: FlowPoetry, Two Jackets

press release: The Winter 2020 DIG JAZZ concert series kicks off with FlowPoetry, described as “chill, yet gripping Word jazz” and Two Jackets,  a contemporary jazz quintet performing a suite of music addressing issues facing indigenous people.  The celebrated series features all original compositions and is collaboratively produced by the Madison Music Collective and Arts + Literature Laboratory.  The concerts are available on both Facebook and YouTube.  7pm. 

The DIG JAZZ Series is presented by WUD Performing Arts, Madison Music Collective, and Arts+Literature Laboratory.

