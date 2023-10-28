Flu & Covid-19 Vaccination

media release: Public Health Madison & Dane County is providing a flu & covid-19 vaccine clinic at Vera Court Neighborhood Center on Saturday, October 28th from 12pm-4pm. No appointment is needed to receive the vaccines. There will be some Spanish speaking staff and an interpreter present at the clinic.

Everyone 6 months and older is eligible for the latest covid-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. Due to commercialization of the vaccine this fall, this clinic is more limited in Public Health can vaccinate. This clinic is only able to vaccinate the uninsured and underinsured (no vaccine coverage), and children under 18 on BadgerCare. Below are resources for those not eligible for this clinic to use to locate a vaccine provider.

Additionally, Vivent Health will be offering rapid testing for HIV/HepC/Syphilis at Vera Court on the same day from 1pm-3pm (no appointment needed).