media release: Artists have long been fascinated by the flowing movement of liquids, which can evoke resilience, healing, and life. However, fluidity can also convey the possibility of change, loss of control, or even destruction. Bringing together works of print, painting, sculpture, and photography, "Fluid Mechanics" explores a range of meanings associated with fluidity and its material and conceptual uses in contemporary art.

"Fluid Mechanics" is guest curated by Alexandra Riesco, Tandem Press 2025–2026 University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student curatorial assistant. During her time at Tandem over the past year, Riesco has familiarized herself with many of the prints created at Tandem Press. As one of her final projects, she was challenged to conceptualize and curate an exhibition, selecting pieces from the Tandem Press inventory and contextualizing them to create a unique statement.

On View May 8–August 29, 2026

Reception Friday, May 8, 5–9pm.

Tandem Press Apex Gallery, 1743 Commercial Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Gallery Hours Tuesday–Friday 10am–4pm.