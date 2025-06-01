Flux Bikes + Tim Russell

media release: Auricle New Music Series presents Flux Bikes, a concert to kick off Madison Bike Week 2025 on Sunday, June 1 at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Flux Bikes makes long distance music and is proud to be presented by the Auricle New Music Series to kick off Madison Bike Week 2025. Rob Frye (based in Chicago, plays in Bitchin Bajas, Exoplanet) rides on two-wheeled air, travelling near and far to discover the sonic and transportative capabilities of his bicycle tires, rims, and spokes. Played and layered like drums, a relationship is discovered between these everyday objects and more conventional instruments like flutes and synthesizers.

Documented at www.fluxbikes.blogspot.com and more recently @flux_bikes on Instagram, Rob believes in the simple power of the bicycle, riding to every show since the project's inception in 2010. Trips have included: LA to San Francisco, Chicago to Milwaukee, Austin to New Orleans, Valencia to Barcelona, Munich to Vienna, and now Chicago to Madison.

Madison improvisor and bike enthusiast Tim Russell will collaborate with Flux Bikes in this performance.