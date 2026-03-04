Fluxus

Subspace Gallery 1853 Helena St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Flux-boxes, artists’ books & periodicals, multiples, fluxes artifacts and ephemera. Works and publications from this avant-garde movement from the 1960s and 1970s.

Reception: Friday, March 13, 2026, 7-11pm, BYOB, curator’s talk at 8:30pm. Free and open to the public.

Host: Stephen Perkins, curator, Subspace Gallery

Call to visit: 920-217-1775

