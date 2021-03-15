ONLINE: Fly Fishing Film Tour

press release: This special online event for the 2021 Fly Fishing Film Tour will take place from March 10 - April 4, 2021 (ends at 11:55pm MST). You can watch the film at your convenience, any time within this window. As long as you are accessing from the one (1) linked device that you initially logged in from (linking begins when we go live at 7pm EST on March 10th), you may start/pause/restart/rewatch at any time until April 4 at 11:55pm MST. Buy tickets here to have 10 percent of ticket sales donated to Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited.

Trout Unlimited COSTA 5 Rivers Conservation Sweepstakes

In addition to the local prizing, our national tour sponsors have provided a ton of great prizes that we will be drawing on April 15, upon the conclusion of our event. Items that would traditionally be raffled during the intermission of your in-person show will now be pulled from the ticket holders who register in our online sweepstakes. Sweepstakes entry information will be provided during the show and the window to enter will open on March 4th. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of our event via either:

1- This event page (bookmark this page) or our news feed on the home page

2- Our social media channels Facebook, Instagram

3- Our Vimeo page

4- Directly via email for winners

Sponsored by Costa, Yeti, Simms Fishing, Trout Unlimited, Thomas & Thomas, Ross Reels, Yellow Dog Fly Fishing Adventures, and Oskar Blues Brewing

Check out the Trailer here