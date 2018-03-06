Fly Fishing Film Tour

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

COSTA, SIMMS & YETI present, and Fontana Sports welcomes

THE FLY FISHING FILM TOUR 2018

WHERE WILL IT TAKE YOU?

Tickets:  $15.00 Advance/$18.00 Day Of Show

Advance tickets available at Fontana Sports and all regular Barrymore ticket outlets.

Supporting Sponsors: Trout Unlimited, Scientific Anglers, Ross Reels USA,

Yellow Dog Fly Fishing Adventures, Thomas & Thomas, and Dale’s Pale Ale.

