Fly Fishing Film Tour
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
COSTA, SIMMS & YETI present, and Fontana Sports welcomes
THE FLY FISHING FILM TOUR 2018
WHERE WILL IT TAKE YOU?
Tickets: $15.00 Advance/$18.00 Day Of Show
Advance tickets available at Fontana Sports and all regular Barrymore ticket outlets.
Supporting Sponsors: Trout Unlimited, Scientific Anglers, Ross Reels USA,
Yellow Dog Fly Fishing Adventures, Thomas & Thomas, and Dale’s Pale Ale.
Info
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Movies, Recreation