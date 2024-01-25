The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk

1/25-2/11, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 2/3 & 10.

media release: Directed by Brian Cowing

Regional Premiere

Against the backdrop of the early 1900s, Bella and Marc Chagall witnessed revolutions in art and nations. Spanning continents, immortalized in paint, their love both sustained and challenged them. A sensual feast of music, dance, color, and light, Flying Lovers invites us into the sumptuous imaginations of an artist and a writer, from their first meeting in Vitebsk to the melancholy sweetness of their last days together in New York.

“This is a show that feels deeply personal and deeply felt. It’s a whirl of colour and surreal humour, reflecting back Chagall’s art from the stage, but it’s also a paean to the quiet creativity of uncelebrated or less celebrated lives, particularly women’s, and to the idea that even when you find your soulmate you are seeing the same things through different eyes. A small, vibrant and delicate thing that considers the nature of creativity… and the way that love itself can be an art.”

– The Guardian