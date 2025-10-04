Flying Trapeze Madison Showcase

× Expand courtesy Flying Trapeze Madison Flying Trapeze Madison performers in the air. Flying Trapeze Madison

media release: Flying Trapeze Madison is excited to present its first-ever flying trapeze showcase at Madison Circus Space!!

Come see our flying trapeze students fly through the air with the greatest of ease. This student showcase will include both high-flying tricks and daring catches, with some laughs and mishaps along the way. (Don’t worry: we may not be professionals, but we promise we know what we’re doing!). All ages are welcome.

And who knows… maybe you will be inspired to take flight at a flying trapeze class too!

Merchandise will be available for purchase before, during, and after the show. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from this co-presented show support Flying Trapeze Madison and Madison Circus Space.

All tickets are general admission. Tickets are non-refundable but are transferable at no cost. For accessibility requests, or to transfer a ticket to another party or date, please email sl@madisoncircusspace.com. We recommend buying online ahead of time so you can be sure to snag a seat! Depending on capacity, a small number of standing-room-only tickets may be available at the door.

Doors open 30 minutes before show time. Please allow extra time for parking, as our lot is small and street parking may be necessary.

$10