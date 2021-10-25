Flywheel Skillshare Launch

media release: Oct 25, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

After 16 years of community building in the Madison area, Dane County Timebank is excited to announce a transformation and revitalization of the organization. We invite you to join us for a moment of celebration as we welcome in a new chapter and a new name for the organization: Flywheel Skillshare! The launch event on Monday, October 25, at 7-9pm at Cafe CODA is an opportunity to bring community together and share visions for the future.

Sharing resources and skills has always been a part of the Timebank, and the Flywheel/Timebank team is excited to share with members and community some new ways to participate with an emphasis on antiracism and restorative justice. ⠀

Join us on October 25 for some speeches, open mic performances, karaoke, free refreshments, and activities!

Attendees are required to wear a mask to enter at all times during the event, no matter your vaccination status. You will be required to keep your mask on unless actively eating or drinking. We will be practicing social distancing as much as possible and we will limit the number of people in the space if it is close to capacity.