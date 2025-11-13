Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

media release: Use hand loppers to help cut invasive brush to make room for native wildflowers, grasses, trees, and shrubs.

No experience needed. Loppers and gloves provided, bring your own if you wish. Dress for the weather. Wear closed-toed footwear. Bring drinking water.

Meet at Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - South Unit, 5002 School Rd, the small parking area at the corner of School Rd and Wheeler Rd.

Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh with Madison Parks.

Please use the RSVP button or the link below to register for this event with Madison Parks. This helps us in our planning and recording volunteer hours. You will need to create an account if you haven't done so.

Register